Zacks: Analysts Expect Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will report sales of $284.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $296.03 million. Milacron posted sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.64 million. Milacron had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Milacron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Milacron by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Milacron during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Milacron during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Milacron by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Milacron has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

