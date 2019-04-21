Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $2.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $950,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.26 million, with estimates ranging from $16.99 million to $57.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 531.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $73.85 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 21,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,840,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

