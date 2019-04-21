Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will announce sales of $34.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.17 million and the highest is $35.81 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH posted sales of $29.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $146.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.44 million to $150.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.11 million, with estimates ranging from $147.49 million to $164.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 43.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:UMH opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In related news, Director James E. Mitchell purchased 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $200,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,268.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,570,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 133,187.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.