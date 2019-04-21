Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 91.72% and a negative return on equity of 523.25%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.97.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,385. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.