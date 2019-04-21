Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.35 Million

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to post sales of $182.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.89 million and the highest is $183.80 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $183.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $729.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.74 million to $730.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $745.12 million, with estimates ranging from $736.13 million to $754.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RECN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of RECN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 185,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,223. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $509.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $88,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Bower sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $110,589.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,549.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after buying an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after buying an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

