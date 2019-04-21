Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Presidio Inc (PSDO) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Presidio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Presidio posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presidio will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.55 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSDO shares. BidaskClub raised Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PSDO opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Presidio has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other Presidio news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $60,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000,000 shares of company stock worth $136,682,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Presidio by 90.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Presidio by 960.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Presidio by 77.4% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Presidio by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

