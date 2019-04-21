Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp (NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.80). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.39 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. Nevro’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,765,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Nevro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,316,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 911,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,675,000.

NVRO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. 823,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $94.34.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

