Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Will Announce Earnings of $5.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.50 and the highest is $5.84. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $5.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $23.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $24.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $27.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

GS opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $256.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after buying an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after buying an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,546,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after buying an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,630,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

