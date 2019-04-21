YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRCW. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 4.75. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

