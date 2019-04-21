Xylem Inc (XYL) Receives $79.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 660,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,079. Xylem has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock worth $6,000,933 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,391,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,933,000 after buying an additional 631,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,742,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,408,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

