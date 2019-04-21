XEL Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. XEL has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $8,037.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000590 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

