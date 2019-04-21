Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,004 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $97,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,061,572.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

