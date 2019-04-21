Workiva Inc (WK) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,200.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,300. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Workiva by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,874,000 after buying an additional 593,606 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 143.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 230,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.13. Workiva has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

