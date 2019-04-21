Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Trading Up 5.4%

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.08. Approximately 755,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 390,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,328,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $765,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,686,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,450.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 535,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 514,671 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,358.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $18,276,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $10,960,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

