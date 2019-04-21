WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 90.60%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/whitehorse-finance-inc-whf-stake-lowered-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.