Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2019 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WHR opened at $139.06 on Friday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, March 18th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

