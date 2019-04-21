Weyco Group (WEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WEYS stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $32,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $263,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,408.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

