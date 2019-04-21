Weyco Group (WEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
WEYS stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $39.93.
In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $32,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $263,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,408.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
