Westrock (WRK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Westrock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays cut Westrock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Westrock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WRK opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson acquired 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

