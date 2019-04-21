Western Digital (WDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand for client compute hard drives. Uncertain macroeconomic environment, declining trend in PC shipments and softness in NAND flash pricing trends are major concerns. Moreover, stiff competition from peers and pricing pressure are other woes. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year. Furthermore, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Nevertheless, robust adoption of NVMe client SSDs, iNAND solutions and new design wins bode well. Synergies from SanDisk and HGST acquisitions are other positives. The company’s strength in BiCS3 and BiCS4 offerings deserve a special mention. New enhancements to its data center storage portfolio and other product rollouts are expected to boost growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.79.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,696.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,949.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,698,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,426,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

