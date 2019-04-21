Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Kellogg (K)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.45 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,000 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

