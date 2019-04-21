Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $164.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $256,565.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/wedbush-securities-inc-has-662000-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.