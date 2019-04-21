Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 18,905 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of New Mountain Finance worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC opened at $13.75 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.61.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

