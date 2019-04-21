Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

