We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $352,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after buying an additional 2,254,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $100,070,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

