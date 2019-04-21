WD-40 (WDFC) Director Buys $66,000.00 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Daniel E. Pittard bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 16.24%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WD-40 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

