Washington Prime Group (WPG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.44.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.10 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $108,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $67,427.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,115,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,722,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.