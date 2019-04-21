WAM Capital Limited (WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 93,581 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 93,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$182,108.63 ($129,155.05).

Shares of WAM opened at A$1.52 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 136.31, a current ratio of 136.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WAM Capital Limited has a 12-month low of A$1.52 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of A$2.50 ($1.77).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

