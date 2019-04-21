Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Trimmed by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

