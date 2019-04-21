Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after acquiring an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

