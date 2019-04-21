Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $14.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.68%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.11. 70,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 9,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.