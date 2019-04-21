Virtu Financial LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,705,000 after acquiring an additional 137,978 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $144.86.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,318.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

