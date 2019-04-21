Virtu Financial LLC Invests $494,000 in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Lingerfelt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $103,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $1,700,007. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

LPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/virtu-financial-llc-invests-494000-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt-stock.html.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 106 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.