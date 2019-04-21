Virtu Financial LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous special dividend of $0.26. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

