Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 22,237 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 447,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,409,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 548,297 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 611,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $196.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

