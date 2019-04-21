Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 10,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Victory Capital by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.03.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

