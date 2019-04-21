Viberate (VIB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Binance. Viberate has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00445819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.01070093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00199675 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,608,129 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

