Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Share Price

Media headlines about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been trending very positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a media sentiment score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $2.57 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.00.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

