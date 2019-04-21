VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VERONA PHARMA P/S.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VERONA PHARMA P/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -1.17.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.