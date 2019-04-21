Vermilion Energy (VET) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1727 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,876,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,193,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,982,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,063,000 after purchasing an additional 334,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,934,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,994 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,994 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

