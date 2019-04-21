Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $565,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $5,554,821.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,593. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $137.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

