Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,520,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,980 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 712,290.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,082,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,162 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

