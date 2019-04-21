Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $134,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $88.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

