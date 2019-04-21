Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,377,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $161.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1059 per share. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

