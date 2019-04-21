Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stake Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $605,252,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,528,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $161.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stake Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-stake-lowered-by-highland-capital-management-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.