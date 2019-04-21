Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stake Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $605,252,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,528,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $161.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $162.36.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
