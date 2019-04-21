ValuEngine Upgrades SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) to “Buy”

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA opened at $3.75 on Friday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products.

