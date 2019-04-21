ValuEngine Lowers Cigna (CI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,967,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

