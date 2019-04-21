ValuEngine Downgrades S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Sell

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STBA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA opened at $38.16 on Friday. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $22,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,038,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,456,000 after buying an additional 194,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after buying an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after buying an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.