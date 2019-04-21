Uro (URO) Hits Market Capitalization of $49,565.00

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Uro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uro has traded up 22% against the dollar. Uro has a total market cap of $49,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013826 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Uro Profile

Uro (CRYPTO:URO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official website is uro.io . Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

