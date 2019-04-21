Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,253. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $346,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $421,148.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,851 in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 120,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 300,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 299,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

