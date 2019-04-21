Urban Edge Properties (UE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 277,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $6,962,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,165,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,934,000 after purchasing an additional 404,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,512,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

